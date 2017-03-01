Zinke confirmed as Secretary of the Interior

More than a month after his committee hearing, Congressman Ryan Zinke has been confirmed as the Secretary of the Interior. The Senate approved his nomination, 68-31.

On Monday, Senators voted 67-31 clearing Zinke's path.

Zinke faced a delay in late January from the Senate Energy and Natural Resource Committee. While his spokesperson stressed this didn't mean anything was wrong, others speculated that it was due to a soundbite from his hearing.

Political analyst, Lee Banville, told us in January, "When you pick someone for a position like this, you typically spend a lot of time vetting them. You ask them lots of questions about their policies, their beliefs, their background, any skeletons in their closet. So that when they come up for confirmation, it goes smoothly. The system should be built so that there are no problems. We'll have to see if there’s a real problem here or an administrator glitch that slowed things down."

During the committee hearing, Zinke disputed President Donald Trump's claim that climate change is a hoax, saying environmental changes from humans are indisputable.

Trump nominated the congressman for Secretary of the Interior in December.