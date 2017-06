Tuesday marked day one of Montana's high school class AA state playoffs and four teams pulled out a win to extend their season.



BOYS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

Great Falls Russell 76, Billings Senior 42



Western AA

Missoula Big Sky 47, Helena Capital 36



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Eastern AA

Billings Skyview 45, Butte 33



Western AA

Missoula Hellgate 64, Missoula Big Sky 43