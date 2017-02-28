MSUB's Beverly, Matthews earn all-GNAC honors - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

MSUB's Beverly, Matthews earn all-GNAC honors

Posted: Updated:
MSUB Men's Basketball sophomore Preston Beverly and senior Marc Matthews earn all-GNAC honors for the 2016-2017 season MSUB Men's Basketball sophomore Preston Beverly and senior Marc Matthews earn all-GNAC honors for the 2016-2017 season

The list is out and two of our area athletes earned All-Great Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors for the 2016-2017 season.

MSUB Men's Basketball forward Preston Beverly is a first-team all-GNAC pick while his teammate and Yellowjacket guard Marc Matthews earned all-GNAC honorable mention for the second year in a row. 

As a sophomore, Beverly is ranked number 4 in the GNAC with 19.1 points per game, posting the highest single-season scoring average at Montana State University Billings in more than a decade. The Yellowjacket forward is also ranked fifth in the conference for his 8.3 boards per game and is the first player to receive first-team GNAC for MSUB since the 2012-2013 season. 

"It's huge," said Beverly. "It's a goal I set for myself at the beginning of the year. I just want to give a lot of credit to my teammates because those are the guys that are giving me the passes, making the plays. Basketball is a team sport so I give credit to my team first and am thankful for the opportunity."

Marc Matthews is second on the Yellowjacket team with his 14.6 points per game, and leading the GNAC in made 3-pointers this season with 83. The MSUB senior is also ranked number 11 in MSUB career scoring history with 1,266 points in his four seasons. 

Matthews said that outside shooting is one of his favorite parts of playing the game. 

"Defensively for me is more getting the key stop, getting a clutch steal," Matthews said. "Offensively...getting a dunk now and then and then hitting a big time three for us."

Beverly, number 4 in GNAC in blocked shots with 1.8 per game, also finds fun on both ends of the court. 

"My favorite thing to do is block somebody's shot real bad and send it out of bounds," Beverly said. "Probably my number one favorite is for me to dunk on someone, or get a big dunk to get the crowd going."

The Yellowjackets open the 2016-2017 GNAC Men's Basketball Championships on Thursday against No. 3 seed Western Oregon University. Stay tuned for the latest on SWX. 

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

    Washington softball opens up World Series with win over Oregon

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    OKLAHOMA CITY— Sixth seeded Washington (49-12) opened the Women's College World Series with a win over third-seeded Oregon (52-7), 3-1, Thursday night at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

  • Gonzaga receives their Final Four rings

    Gonzaga receives their Final Four rings

    Gonzaga made their first Final Four in school history last seasonGonzaga made their first Final Four in school history last season

    After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

    After a historic run to their first Final Four and National Championship appearance in school history, the Gonzaga men's basketball team received their Final Four rings on Thursday. The Bulldogs have been to every NCAA Tournament since 1999.

  • Eight Huskies receive All-Pac-12 recognition

    Eight Huskies receive All-Pac-12 recognition

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    SAN FRANCISCO – Eight different Huskies received All-Conference recognition the Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher Noah Bremer, senior outfielder MJ Hubbs and junior catcher Joey Morgan received All-Pac-12 honors.

    SAN FRANCISCO – Eight different Huskies received All-Conference recognition the Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday. Junior pitcher Noah Bremer, senior outfielder MJ Hubbs and junior catcher Joey Morgan received All-Pac-12 honors.

    •   