MSUB's Beverly, Matthews earn all-GNAC honors

The list is out and two of our area athletes earned All-Great Great Northwest Athletic Conference honors for the 2016-2017 season.

MSUB Men's Basketball forward Preston Beverly is a first-team all-GNAC pick while his teammate and Yellowjacket guard Marc Matthews earned all-GNAC honorable mention for the second year in a row.

As a sophomore, Beverly is ranked number 4 in the GNAC with 19.1 points per game, posting the highest single-season scoring average at Montana State University Billings in more than a decade. The Yellowjacket forward is also ranked fifth in the conference for his 8.3 boards per game and is the first player to receive first-team GNAC for MSUB since the 2012-2013 season.

"It's huge," said Beverly. "It's a goal I set for myself at the beginning of the year. I just want to give a lot of credit to my teammates because those are the guys that are giving me the passes, making the plays. Basketball is a team sport so I give credit to my team first and am thankful for the opportunity."

Marc Matthews is second on the Yellowjacket team with his 14.6 points per game, and leading the GNAC in made 3-pointers this season with 83. The MSUB senior is also ranked number 11 in MSUB career scoring history with 1,266 points in his four seasons.

Matthews said that outside shooting is one of his favorite parts of playing the game.

"Defensively for me is more getting the key stop, getting a clutch steal," Matthews said. "Offensively...getting a dunk now and then and then hitting a big time three for us."

Beverly, number 4 in GNAC in blocked shots with 1.8 per game, also finds fun on both ends of the court.

"My favorite thing to do is block somebody's shot real bad and send it out of bounds," Beverly said. "Probably my number one favorite is for me to dunk on someone, or get a big dunk to get the crowd going."

The Yellowjackets open the 2016-2017 GNAC Men's Basketball Championships on Thursday against No. 3 seed Western Oregon University. Stay tuned for the latest on SWX.