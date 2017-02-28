Suspected shoplifters reportedly connected to mall shooting identified

Billings police say they have identified the suspected shoplifters reportedly connected to last weekend's shooting at Rimrock Mall.

Billings Police Lt. Neil Lawrence says a patrol officer stopped the suspect vehicle just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He says the officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation downtown near the Billings Public Library.

Lt. Lawrence says a male and female was identified but not arrested. He says the investigation is ongoing and has been assigned to a detective. Police have not released the suspects' names.

Saturday afternoon, police say a resident attempted to stop a man and woman who are suspected of shoplifting.

The resident, a former U.S. Marine, attempted to make a citizen arrest and fired shots at the vehicle as it pulled away from the mall's parking lot.