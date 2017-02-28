Suspected shoplifters reportedly connected to mall shooting identified

St. Francis Primary School in Billings has raised more than ten thousand dollars to furnish a new classroom in their new location.
A little rain couldn't stop party animals at the Alive After 5 kickoff Thursday night!
KULR 8 asked some of you what you thought of the game trailer. Some of you said the game is "sick," while others say they're excited and anticipate an increase in tourism.
Now that summer is near, kids need something to do while they enjoy their vacation. If your child likes being indoors and likes to read, well, we might have an idea!
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
Video game developers Ubisoft have created a new game set in fictional Hope County, Montana. "Far Cry 5" gives players an expansive world experience while fighting off a hostile occupation in the county.
Good news for drivers in Big Sky Country: the Montana Highway Patrol's 2016 Annual Report shows improvements in road safety over the past year.
U.S. Senator Steve Daines Wednesday announced 20 Montana airports have received $8,989,592.00 in funding for critical upgrades and maintenance.
UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.
