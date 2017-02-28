Suspected shoplifters reportedly connected to mall shooting iden - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Suspected shoplifters reportedly connected to mall shooting identified

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings police say they have identified the suspected shoplifters reportedly connected to last weekend's shooting at Rimrock Mall.

Billings Police Lt. Neil Lawrence says a patrol officer stopped the suspect vehicle just before 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

He says the officer stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation downtown near the Billings Public Library.

Lt. Lawrence says a male and female was identified but not arrested. He says the investigation is ongoing and has been assigned to a detective. Police have not released the suspects' names.

Saturday afternoon, police say a resident attempted to stop a man and woman who are suspected of shoplifting.

The resident, a former U.S. Marine, attempted to make a citizen arrest and fired shots at the vehicle as it pulled away from the mall's parking lot.

