SD2 chooses new logo designed by student; unanimously passes levies

The new logo design for School District 2 comes from an SD2 student and was approved unanimously by the school board Monday

School District 2 hopes voters say yes to this year's levies aiming to improve local education, but first, the school district is getting a different kind of makeover.

During Monday's board meeting, trustees unanimously approved a new Billings Public Schools logo originally designed by one local student.

District 2 Trustee Janna Hafer said the river design (see attached) represents the students that continue to flow through the district and are enlightened by their experience.

The board also unanimously approved both the elementary and high school budget Monday. The K-8 budget approved is for about $1.4M and the approved 9-12 budget unanimously approved is for just over $1.2M.

During his levy presentation, Superintendent Terry Bouck said the levies aim at reducing classroom sizes, expanding and sustaining existing Project Lead the Way modules, textbooks, materials, adding reading and math intervention teachers, more staff training, more special education and extended classes, and other resources for classrooms.