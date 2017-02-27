Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/27 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/27

Posted: Updated:

Number 8: Browning's Olivia Hall just flips it over her shoulder for the bucket versus Laurel.

Number 7: Great Falls High's Brendan Howard gets the steal, falls down, spins, and still gets the bucket on the and-one versus Skyview.

Number 6: Montana State's Zach Green gets the monster dunk on a breakaway versus Montana.

Number 5: Miles City's Tyler Burke gives up his body on the and-one versus Havre.

Number 4: Hardin's Sharmayne Hardy gets the steal, and then finishes on the other end with a beautiful spin move versus Havre.

Number 3: Browning's Justin Calf  Boss Ribs goes full speed to the rim before flipping it up for the and-one versus Billings Central.

Number 2: Bozeman's Lance McCutcheon gets the break away slam versus West.

Number 1: Malta's Sophia Stiles steals the ball and takes it back for a game winning lay up versus Fairfield.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Bracket revealed for the men's basketball PK80 Tournament

    Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the PK80

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

    PORTLAND, Ore. – The brackets and first round matchups have been released for the PK80 Presented by State Farm and Gonzaga will take on Ohio State in the evening session in its first game at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 23. The Zags and Buckeyes are part of the “Motion” Bracket along with Butler, Duke, Florida, Portland State, Stanford and Texas.

  • Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

    Washington opens up Women's College World Series play against Oregon

    Courtesy: Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Washington Athletics

    OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

    OKLAHOMA CITY – The No. 6 seed Washington Softball team will continue their season after being named the Seattle Super Regional Champions. They will open play in the 2017 Women's College World Series on Thursday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

  • Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Pac-12 announces early 2017 football early TV selections

    Courtesy: WSU AthleticsCourtesy: WSU Athletics

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    PULLMAN, Wash. - Five Washington State University football games, four at Martin Stadium and one road contest at California, have been selected as part of the Pac-12 Conference's early television selections, the conference announced Wednesday. 

    •   