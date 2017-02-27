Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/27

Number 8: Browning's Olivia Hall just flips it over her shoulder for the bucket versus Laurel.

Number 7: Great Falls High's Brendan Howard gets the steal, falls down, spins, and still gets the bucket on the and-one versus Skyview.

Number 6: Montana State's Zach Green gets the monster dunk on a breakaway versus Montana.

Number 5: Miles City's Tyler Burke gives up his body on the and-one versus Havre.

Number 4: Hardin's Sharmayne Hardy gets the steal, and then finishes on the other end with a beautiful spin move versus Havre.

Number 3: Browning's Justin Calf Boss Ribs goes full speed to the rim before flipping it up for the and-one versus Billings Central.

Number 2: Bozeman's Lance McCutcheon gets the break away slam versus West.

Number 1: Malta's Sophia Stiles steals the ball and takes it back for a game winning lay up versus Fairfield.