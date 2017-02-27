Man behind attempted citizen's arrest speaks about shooting - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Man behind attempted citizen's arrest speaks about shooting

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

James Newman is a veteran of the Marine Corp. He’s come under fire in the last few days after firing his own weapon while attempting to make a citizen’s arrest at RimRock Mall.

Newman says he was in his car when he saw two alleged shoplifters rushing from JP Penny to their car nearby.

He tells us, as a marine, he received extensive firearms training over his military career.

Newman tells KULR-8 he has come under attack on social media for the way he responded, firing his weapon six times.

Comments on social media range from saying Newman was irresponsible and escalate to a point of threats.  But Newman explains his weapon remained holstered until he felt his own life was at risk.

“When the gentleman looked back at me and put the vehicle in reverse... That's where I felt that myself and the people who were videotaping that were behind the vehicle behind me... they could have been in danger. So, I felt it necessary to draw my weapon.”

We asked Newman about many people on social media calling for his arrest… or at a minimum for his gun rights to be revoked.

Newman answered, saying, “The only way my gun rights are going to be taken away is if I am charged with a felony. And there's no way that's going to happen. So, people are asking for completely unrealistic things. Can I be charged with violation of city ordinance of discharging my firearm within city limits? Then, if the district attorney deems worthy, then, yeah, I can.

Finally, we asked Newman if he would do anything differently if he found himself in the same situation again.

He simply responded telling us “no”.

Police Chief Rich Saint John tells KULR-8 that this is a complicated case and that a full investigation is continuing. However, at this time, James Newman faces no charges in connection with Saturday's incident.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to look for the suspected shoplifters.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 05:34:27 GMT

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

  • Car thieves busy in Billings

    Car thieves busy in Billings

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:34:04 GMT

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

  • Korean War veteran and family remain displaced by fire

    Korean War veteran and family remain displaced by fire

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 6:55 PM EDT2017-05-31 22:55:42 GMT

    UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.

    UPDATE - Family of 10 displaced by Memorial Day fire living out of local hotel. They are grateful to Billings community for support and prayers.

  • What lies ahead for Gianforte, Republicans, and Democrats

    What lies ahead for Gianforte, Republicans, and Democrats

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 9:52 PM EDT2017-05-31 01:52:47 GMT

    With Montana's special election now firmly in the rear-view mirror, a number of questions and concerns await Montana politicians as Greg Gianforte prepares to join Congress

    With Montana's special election now firmly in the rear-view mirror, a number of questions and concerns await Montana politicians as Greg Gianforte prepares to join Congress

  • Dillon mourns UM Western football player killed in fire

    Dillon mourns UM Western football player killed in fire

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:17 PM EDT2017-05-31 17:17:19 GMT

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

    University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Bringing Raymond Gaabo's legacy home: Help us unite this memorial book with veteran's family

    Bringing Raymond Gaabo's legacy home: Help us unite this memorial book with veteran's family

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:48 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:48:40 GMT
    Veteran Rayond Gaabo's memorial book was discovered in one Billings basement and documents the life of this man serving in the Army, Air Force and for the Detroit Police DepartmentVeteran Rayond Gaabo's memorial book was discovered in one Billings basement and documents the life of this man serving in the Army, Air Force and for the Detroit Police Department

    After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.

    After one Billings family discovered a special book in their basement, local veterans are working with KULR-8 to unite the memorial with the family of the man behind it.

  • Tweet That: #covfefe signals @realDonaldTrump is back

    Tweet That: #covfefe signals @realDonaldTrump is back

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 4:48 PM EDT2017-05-31 20:48:37 GMT

    The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician. 

    The presidential tweeter is back in full. For more than a week, the tweets from realDonaldTrump were pretty boring. During the president's first big foreign trip last week, Trump's tweets sounded like those of any politician. 

  • MontanaMore>>

  • Retiring Wyoming Judge buys toys for adopted children

    Retiring Wyoming Judge buys toys for adopted children

    Thursday, June 1 2017 1:13 AM EDT2017-06-01 05:13:57 GMT
    District Judge Steven Cranfill in Cody has only two months left on the job. He’ll retire soon, after presiding over some of the most violent cases in Park County history. Ironically, he spends his personal time getting ready for court by buying toys. On May 16, a defendant pleaded guilty to murder in Park County’s District Court, in a case that involved post mortem decapitation. Yet, this was not the most violent case presented in Steven Cranfill’s court. There wer...
    District Judge Steven Cranfill in Cody has only two months left on the job. He’ll retire soon, after presiding over some of the most violent cases in Park County history. Ironically, he spends his personal time getting ready for court by buying toys. On May 16, a defendant pleaded guilty to murder in Park County’s District Court, in a case that involved post mortem decapitation. Yet, this was not the most violent case presented in Steven Cranfill’s court. There wer...

  • Gov. Bullock signs Real ID bill

    Gov. Bullock signs Real ID bill

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 5:26 PM EDT2017-05-31 21:26:55 GMT

    Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill giving Montanans the option to buy a state driver's license or identification card that can be used to board flights and access federal facilities.

    Gov. Steve Bullock has signed a bill giving Montanans the option to buy a state driver's license or identification card that can be used to board flights and access federal facilities.

  • Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Woman allegedly drives drunk with toddler in car, hits light pole

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 1:34 AM EDT2017-05-31 05:34:27 GMT

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

    According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.

    •   