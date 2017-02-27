Man behind attempted citizen's arrest speaks about shooting

James Newman is a veteran of the Marine Corp. He’s come under fire in the last few days after firing his own weapon while attempting to make a citizen’s arrest at RimRock Mall.

Newman says he was in his car when he saw two alleged shoplifters rushing from JP Penny to their car nearby.

He tells us, as a marine, he received extensive firearms training over his military career.

Newman tells KULR-8 he has come under attack on social media for the way he responded, firing his weapon six times.

Comments on social media range from saying Newman was irresponsible and escalate to a point of threats. But Newman explains his weapon remained holstered until he felt his own life was at risk.

“When the gentleman looked back at me and put the vehicle in reverse... That's where I felt that myself and the people who were videotaping that were behind the vehicle behind me... they could have been in danger. So, I felt it necessary to draw my weapon.”

We asked Newman about many people on social media calling for his arrest… or at a minimum for his gun rights to be revoked.

Newman answered, saying, “The only way my gun rights are going to be taken away is if I am charged with a felony. And there's no way that's going to happen. So, people are asking for completely unrealistic things. Can I be charged with violation of city ordinance of discharging my firearm within city limits? Then, if the district attorney deems worthy, then, yeah, I can.

Finally, we asked Newman if he would do anything differently if he found himself in the same situation again.

He simply responded telling us “no”.

Police Chief Rich Saint John tells KULR-8 that this is a complicated case and that a full investigation is continuing. However, at this time, James Newman faces no charges in connection with Saturday's incident.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to look for the suspected shoplifters.