A new name announced for former federal courthouse building

Construction on the old federal courthouse in downtown Billings continues, and with the new look, comes a new name.

It was known as the James F Battin building, when it was the federal courthouse.

The building was purchased by Colorado Tire Company and was eventually renamed the Kono building in 2014.

After a foreclosure sale in 2016 the new owners, WC Commercial LLC out of Alaska, decided to renovate and rename the building.

A contest was started in December to find a new name for the old courthouse.

On Monday EEC Construction, the company working on the renovations of the building, announced the new name.

The building at 316 N 26th Street is now known as, Stillwater Building.