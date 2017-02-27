Inquest scheduled in shooting of man by Montana police

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - An inquest has been scheduled for next month in the shooting death of a Wyoming man by a Billings police officer following a standoff in a hotel lobby.



Thirty-two-year-old Kyle Killough of Gillette was killed in October after authorities say he refused to drop a handgun after 25 minutes of negotiations and then turned toward officers with the weapon.



Coroner's inquests involve citizen juries and are required under Montana law when someone is killed by law enforcement.



Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito says two of his deputies, Ed Zink and Julie Patten, will conduct the inquest March 29. It's expected to last one day.



Killough's mother has said she doesn't blame officers for his death and that he had stopped taking medications for mental illness prior to the confrontation.

