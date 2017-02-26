Class A Boys and Girls State Championship Match Ups - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Class A Boys and Girls State Championship Match Ups

Class A State Girls Games

Butte Civic Center, March 2-4:

Thursday - First Round

1W Columbia Falls vs 4E Laurel - 12:30

2E Havre vs 3W Butte Central - 2:00

2W Corvallis vs 3E Belgrade - 6:30

1E Hardin vs 4W Hamilton - 8:00

Friday - Semifinals

Columbia Falls/Laurel vs Havre/Butte Central - 6:30

Corvallis/Belgrade vs Hardin/Hamilton - 8:00

Saturday - Championship

Consolation - 6:30

Championship - 8:00

Class A State Boys Games

Butte Civic Center, March 9-11:

Thursday - First Round

1W Dillon vs 4E Hardin - 12:30

2E Belgrade vs 3W Butte Central - 2:00

2W Polson vs 3E Billings Central - 6:30

1E Laurel vs 4W Hamilton - 8:00

Friday - Semifinals

Dillon/Hardin vs Belgrade/Butte Central - 6:30

Polson/Billings Central vs Laurel/Hamilton - 8:00

Saturday - Championship

Consolation - 6:30

Championship - 8:00