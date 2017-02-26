Class A Boys and Girls State Championship Match Ups

Class A State Girls Games
Butte Civic Center, March 2-4:
Thursday - First Round
1W Columbia Falls vs 4E Laurel - 12:30
2E Havre vs 3W Butte Central - 2:00
2W Corvallis vs 3E Belgrade - 6:30
1E Hardin vs 4W Hamilton - 8:00
Friday - Semifinals
Columbia Falls/Laurel vs Havre/Butte Central - 6:30
Corvallis/Belgrade vs Hardin/Hamilton - 8:00
Saturday - Championship
Consolation - 6:30
Championship - 8:00
Class A State Boys Games
Butte Civic Center, March 9-11:
Thursday - First Round
1W Dillon vs 4E Hardin - 12:30
2E Belgrade vs 3W Butte Central - 2:00
2W Polson vs 3E Billings Central - 6:30
1E Laurel vs 4W Hamilton - 8:00
Friday - Semifinals
Dillon/Hardin vs Belgrade/Butte Central - 6:30
Polson/Billings Central vs Laurel/Hamilton - 8:00
Saturday - Championship
Consolation - 6:30
Championship - 8:00
