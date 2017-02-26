Community comes together to help woman needing brain surgery

The Billings community comes together to help a family going through a financial hardship due to medical issues.

Jessica Heiser suffers from Psuedotumor Cerebri that's caused her to have migraines for the past 13-months. She's getting ready to receive a surgery this spring and the community is helping her family during their time of need.

" Just never went away, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," her husband, Brett Heiser said.

"Don't remember most things most days, so I have to have everybody remind me to do just basic things like take my pills," she said.

Heiser takes dozens of medications, multiple times a day to help relieve some pain caused from her being diagnosed with Psuedotumor Cerebri

Which is a fancy name for...

"Basically means that I have too much spinal fluid," she said.

Her children and husband help her with taking her pills, getting her a glass of water, anything she needs.

"It's hard and it's kind of heartbreaking knowing that we can't jam out to the same songs that we did cause she can't drive, she can't listen to loud noises and I kind of miss going for car rides and listening to those songs," her daughter, Kailynn Marshall said.

"I love to do needle work yarn work, but with my eyes being the way they are I can hardly do any of my craft stuff I love doing," Heiser said.

Some days are a little easier than others for Heiser.

"If I'm going to have a good day or a bad day on how I wake up, like if the pain and the pressure is more increased when I wake up, then I know I'm going to have a rough day," she said.

The family is hoping after April, the bad days will be gone. April 12th, Heiser will head down to Texas for surgery.

"I'm just ready for it to come out and be normal again," Heiser said.

But even after surgery, there's a slight chance some migraines may come back.

"It's like having a foreign body in your brain. It's basically causes compression on parts of your brain that aren't suppose to be touched by anything, so your brain is kind of traumatized by it so some people's recovery times are longer," her husband, Brett Heiser said.

The community has quickly come together for the Heisers. Small businesses have donated over $8,000 worth of items and Monday, February 27th, from 5 p.m. until 9, Hooligan's will hold a fundraiser and proceeds will go towards Heiser's travel and medical expenses.

Hooligan's puts on benefits every Monday night to help families, like the Heiser's in need.

Heiser's Go-Fund-Me page: www.gofundme.com/life-changing-brain-surgery-needed