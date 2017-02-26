BPD: Rock thrown at woman's face

On Sunday afternoon officers from the Billings Police Dept. responded to an altercation. It happened in the 100-block of N. 24th street. Officers arrived to find numerous people involved and a 36-year-old female with injuries to her head.

It was discovered the victims, a 36-year-old female and her 18-year-old daughter, had arrived on scene and a verbal argument with a resident of the apartment complex began, according to the Billings Police Dept.

During the verbal argument the suspect, a 36-year-old male, who's also a resident of the apartment complex, became involved and displayed a knife to the victims.

The suspect then picked up a large rock and threw it in the face of the 36-year-old victim. The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was arrested for three counts of assault with a weapon.

