Rimrock Mall shooting, no injuries

According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
According to a press release from the Billings Police Department, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash around 4:30 p.m. Tamra Littlelight was driving a 2000 Chevy Cavalier westbound on Minnesota Ave and turned left on South 30th Street when she struck a light pole.
Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season.
Memorial Day is known as the unofficial start to summer. And with summer almost here, so is hiking and camping season.
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (AP) - Yellowstone National Park is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information about the shooting death of a rare white wolf near Gardiner, Montana.
Senator Jon tester makes his way to Billings this week for a special listening session to speak with veterans.
Senator Jon tester makes his way to Billings this week for a special listening session to speak with veterans.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.
BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
University of Montana Western football player Mark Simkins Jr.,20, was killed in a house fire in Dillon early Tuesday morning.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC. Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video:
KHQ.COM - Megyn Kelly just made an announcement many have been waiting for as we've all been wondering where exactly she would appear on NBC. Megyn says she will be launching a prime time news magazine show in June called, "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly." Kelly announced the following five things in the video: