Rimrock Mall shooting, no injuries - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Rimrock Mall shooting, no injuries

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Billings Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Rimrock Mall Saturday night.

According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, the call came in just after 5:30 last night about a shooting at Rimrock mall. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered that a male and female suspect were in the process of shoplifting.

The suspects were confronted by a citizen in the parking lot, who sent us this video and pictures. He ordered the suspects not to leave and attempted to block them by standing behind their vehicle.

According to the statement the citizen gave BPD, he was carrying a sidearm and told the suspects if they tried running him over, he'd shoot them.

The statement says the suspects didn't listen to the citizens remarks and tried backing into him. That's when the citizen pulled out his fire arm and fired off several shots at the vehicle's tired.

The vehicle drove off and the suspects have not yet been identified.

No one was injured during the incidents and the investigation is still on-going.

