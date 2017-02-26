President Trump discusses media at CPAC

President Donald Trump stepped on stage during the Conservative Action Political Conference yesterday. He started his speech criticizing the media again, calling out fake news stories, as well as his other plans for office.

Days before CPAC, President Trump says fake news is the enemy of the people. But continued to say he wasn't against all media.

"We are fighting the fake news. It's fake, phony, fake," he said.

Trump continued, "so I'm not against the media. I'm not against the press. I don't mind bad stories if I deserve them. I tell you I love good stories, but we won't talk about that. i don't get too many of them."

After opening his speech against the media, he defended his administrative plans on immigration

"And remember, we are getting the bad ones out. These are bad dudes. We are getting the bad ones out. Okay. We're getting the bad ones out. If you watch these people you see Oh geez that's so sad. We're getting bad people out of this country," Trump said.

He then got on the topic of building the wall near the Mexico boarder, saying u.s. customs and border protection will soon ask for design proposals for the wall.

"Oh we're going to build a wall, don't worry about it. We're building the wall, we're building the wall. Fact, it's going to start soon... way ahead of schedule... way ahead of schedule," he said.

President Trump also says he still plans to keep his promise on his plans for Obamacare.

"So, we're going to repeal and replace Obamacare," he said.