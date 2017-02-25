Armed man fires at suspected shoplifters at Rimrock Mall

Shots were fired after one citizen attempted to stop two shoplifters Saturday at the Rimrock Mall.

Sgt. Matt chaney said the man confronted the suspects and told them they could not leave. The man stood behind the suspects car to prevent them from driving off. The man was open carrying a sidearm and told the suspects if they tried to run, he would shoot them.

The suspects then tried to back over the man, who responded by firing several shots into the tires of the vehicle.

The suspects drove away southbound.

The car is a 2009 black Buick Enclave. The shoplifting suspects have not been identified at this time. The citizen who fired the shots was questioned at the scene and released. No one was injured in the altercation and the investigation is continuing.