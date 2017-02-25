Armed man fires at suspected shoplifters at Rimrock Mall - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Armed man fires at suspected shoplifters at Rimrock Mall

Posted: Updated:
By KULR-8 News Staff
Connect
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Shots were fired after one citizen attempted to stop two shoplifters Saturday at the Rimrock Mall.

Sgt. Matt chaney said the man confronted the suspects and told them they could not leave. The man stood behind the suspects car to prevent them from driving off. The man was open carrying a sidearm and told the suspects if they tried to run, he would shoot them.

The suspects then tried to back over the man, who responded by firing several shots into the tires of the vehicle.

The suspects drove away southbound.

The car is a 2009 black Buick Enclave.  The shoplifting suspects have not been identified at this time.  The citizen who fired the shots was questioned at the scene and released.  No one was injured in the altercation and the investigation is continuing.

  • LocalMore>>

  • First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-30 05:32:58 GMT
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...

  • Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:55:32 GMT

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

  • Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel honor fallen soldiers

    Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel honor fallen soldiers

    Monday, May 29 2017 8:16 PM EDT2017-05-30 00:16:37 GMT

    Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

    Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

    •   

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Car thieves busy in Billings

    Car thieves busy in Billings

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:34 PM EDT2017-05-29 16:34:04 GMT

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

    As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.

  • Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Family rescued from the Yellowstone River

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 12:55 AM EDT2017-05-30 04:55:32 GMT

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

    The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.

  • Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Teen killed in rollover crash near Jordan

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-05-29 20:08:28 GMT

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

    A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning. 

  • First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    First Native American woman in the U.S. Marines remembered

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 1:32 AM EDT2017-05-30 05:32:58 GMT
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...
    As we remember those who have served our country, we take a look at one Montanan who followed her passion, heritage, and broke boundaries in her service to this country. She is a huge part of our history here in the Treasure State. Minnie Spotted Wolf was a member for the Blackfeet Nation and grew up here in Heart Butte Montana. When we talk about her heritage the Montana Historical Society and many books all cited the people of the Blackfoot Confederacy to be warrior people. It ma...

  • Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    Storage company CEO files to run against Tester in 2018

    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.
    The head of a California-based self-storage company has filed to run against U.S. Sen. Jon Tester of Montana in 2018.

  • Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Update: Young girl dies after falling into water at Hyalite Reservoir

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-05-29 17:58:57 GMT

    The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

    Gallatin County Sheriff's Office have confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.

  • House fire on Belvedere Drive

    House fire on Belvedere Drive

    Monday, May 29 2017 2:55 PM EDT2017-05-29 18:55:46 GMT

    BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.

    BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.

  • Grizzly bear moved away from residential areas in NW Wyoming

    Grizzly bear moved away from residential areas in NW Wyoming

    Monday, May 29 2017 6:03 PM EDT2017-05-29 22:03:18 GMT

    Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife managers have trapped and relocated a young female grizzly bear in the northwest part of the state.

    Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife managers have trapped and relocated a young female grizzly bear in the northwest part of the state.