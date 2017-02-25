Perez nominated as new DNC leader

The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office says one of their rescue boats rescued a family of three from a tree snag in the Yellowstone River. It happened early Monday evening just west of Coulson Park.
Ceremonies in Billings and Laurel were held today in honor of the soldiers who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
A 15-year old girl is dead after being partially ejected in a rollover crash in Garfield County early Monday morning.
BREAKING NOW - House Fire on Belvedere Drive. KULR-8 has a reporter on the scene. It appears a garage is fully involved and that flames may have spread to the residence. Avoid the 2900 block of Belvedere Drive so that fire crews can do their work.
Billings police found a male pinned under his vehicle on Rimrock Road Monday morning.
As of Friday morning, 250 vehicles have been reported stolen in the Magic City this year.
It's not just Memorial Day that's being celebrated in Billings this weekend.
The Arabian Horse Show is back in Billings.
It's a beautiful day to start Memorial Day weekend so KULR 8 hit the streets to see what your plans are for the holiday!
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the nine-year-old girl died after slipping into Arch Falls along Hyalite Creek.
Track meets always bring exciting elements, but Saturday's track meet was especially exciting for Helena High's Trey Tintinger as he broke a world record.
Rescue teams are searching for a man who drowned Sunday evening around 5 p.m. while swimming at Palouse Falls.
