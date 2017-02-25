High School Divisional Basketball Highlights and Scores 2/24 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

High School Divisional Basketball Highlights and Scores 2/24

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Billings Skyview 75, Great Falls 67
    
Billings West 48, Butte 45
    
Great Falls Russell 89, Billings Senior 64
    
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Billings Central 57, Miles City 35
    
Hardin 65, Sidney 51
    
Semifinal    
Belgrade 58, Lewistown (Fergus) 44

Laurel 73, Browning 48
    
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Frenchtown 45, Columbia Falls 44
    
Stevensville 43, Corvallis 37
    
Semifinal    
Polson 58, Butte Central 47
    
Western B at Ronan
Loser Out    
Deer Lodge 73, Troy 38
    
Florence 59, Libby 41
    
Semifinal    
Missoula Loyola 68, Thompson Falls 56
    
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out    
Fairview 55, Froid/Medicine Lake 16
    
Savage 58, Richey-Lambert 51
    
Semifinal    
Frazer 50, Mon-Dak 49
    
Scobey-Opheim 71, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 35
    
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Heart Butte 49, Power 45
    
Sunburst 64, Centerville 60
    
Semifinal    
Box Elder 63, Belt 52
    
Hays-Lodgepole 88, Chinook 71
    
Western C at Butte Central
Loser Out    
Gardiner 85, Valley Christian 82
    
Plains 69, Lincoln 57
    
Semifinal    
Arlee 71, Ennis 64
    
Manhattan Christian 61, Twin Bridges 46
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Billings Senior 64, Great Falls Russell 49
    
Great Falls 55, Billings Skyview 43
    
Central/Eastern A at Billings (Metra)
Loser Out    
Glendive 55, Billings Central 49
    
Miles City 63, Browning 48
    
Semifinal    
Hardin 75, Belgrade 51
    
Havre 48, Laurel 37
    
Western A at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Frenchtown 42, Stevensville 27
    
Hamilton 46, Whitefish 16
    
Semifinal    
Columbia Falls 57, Butte Central 48
    
Corvallis 52, Dillon 44
    
Northern B at Glasgow
Loser Out    
Shelby 58, Glasgow 48
    
Wolf Point 41, Poplar 37
    
Semifinal    
Fairfield 54, Rocky Boy 41
    
Western B at Ronan
Loser Out    
Deer Lodge 40, Libby 31
    
Eureka 56, Missoula Loyola 49
    
Semifinal    
Florence 39, Troy 33
    
Ronan 65, Bigfork 60
    
Eastern C at Wolf Point
Loser Out    
Plentywood 42, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 31
    
Scobey 41, Mon-Dak 37
    
Third Place    
Scobey 34, Plentywood 31
    
Northern C at Great Falls (Four Seasons)
Loser Out    
Fort Benton 36, Box Elder 32
    
Winnett-Grass Range 60, North Star 26
    
Third Place    
Fort Benton 50, Winnett-Grass Range 46
    
Southern C at Laurel
Loser Out    
Plenty Coups 64, Broadus 63
    
Wibaux 61, Ekalaka 43
    
Semifinal    
Broadview-Lavina 47, Melstone 33
    
Western C at Butte Central
Loser Out    
Ennis 43, White Sulphur Springs 32
    
St. Regis 46, Clark Fork 22
    
Semifinal    
Twin Bridges 55, Lone Peak 44