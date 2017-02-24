Thief steals Billings resident vehicle registration - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Thief steals Billings resident vehicle registration

Posted: Updated:
BILLINGS, Mont. -

Many of us have had things stolen from us at some point in our lives, but one Billings resident had something unusual stolen.

Evan Cotta walked outside this morning to find a small rectangular area cut out of his license plate.

The area cut out was where the registration would have been.     

Cotta said the thief must have used tin snips, and the tires of his car also were flat.

Cotta said the incident took place around 8th Street West and Avenue E.

Lt. Neil Lawrence with Billings PD said this is strange because usually either just the sticker or the whole plate will be stolen. But the incident is a good reminder to check your own car every once in a while. 

