Thief steals Billings resident vehicle registration

It's not just Memorial Day that's being celebrated in Billings this weekend.
The Arabian Horse Show is back in Billings.
It's a beautiful day to start Memorial Day weekend so KULR 8 hit the streets to see what your plans are for the holiday!
Many people from the Billings area might remember Lil' Peetzas - a business that sold a special kind of pizza. Ever heard of a pizzarito?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - A publicist for rock legend Gregg Allman says the organist and singer for The Allman Brothers Band has died. He was 69.
Lloyd Barrus pleaded not guilty to 25 felony charges, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Montana Deputy Mason Moore.
A student at Yellowstone Boys And Girls Ranch allegedly plotted the murder of her classmate.
Beartooth Pass is completely open.
It can be challenging for full-time working parents to find activities for their children during the summer. Billings has a variety of programs throughout the summer for kids.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
An eight year old girl is missing after falling into the water at the Hyalite Reservoir. According to the Bozeman Chronicle, the girl fell in not long before 6 p.m. at Arch Falls, which is on Hyalite Creek, accessible by a trail south of Grotto Falls. Gallatin County's search and rescue team was coordinating the search from the Grotto Falls trailhead, which is closed while the search is ongoing.
Vietnam Veteran John Kelly was gifted a new set of teeth, as part of a procedure called All-on Four. Kelly's cost? Nothing.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Many people from the Billings area might remember Lil' Peetzas - a business that sold a special kind of pizza. Ever heard of a pizzarito?
A student at Yellowstone Boys And Girls Ranch allegedly plotted the murder of her classmate.
