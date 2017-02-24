Wyoming man agrees to plead guilty in Montana double murder - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Wyoming man agrees to plead guilty in Montana double murder

By Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A Wyoming man has agreed to plead guilty to a double-murder on Montana's Crow Reservation under a plea deal with federal prosecutors.
    
Prosecutors will seek consecutive sentences of life in prison for 19-year-old Jesus Deniz Mendoza on two counts of second-degree murder and other crimes.
    
Mendoza, of Worland, also agreed to plead guilty to assault with intent to commit murder, three counts of using a firearm in a violent crime and assault with a dangerous weapon.
    
A March 7 change of plea hearing is scheduled.
    
Mendoza was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder and other crimes in the July 2015 shooting deaths of Jason and Tana Shane.
    
The Shanes were attempting to help Mendoza on a roadside near Pryor when he shot them. Their daughter was wounded.

