Bill aims to restrict media's publication of accident photos

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana legislators are wading into an emotional battle over the First Amendment as it considers a bill prohibiting the news media from posting photos of fatal accidents before authorities can notify next of kin.



Families recounted to the House Judiciary Committee Friday the trauma of learning from social media posts about tragic crashes that claimed loved ones. The bill seeks to force news organizations to delay posting such photos on social media, such as Facebook and Twitter.



News organizations oppose the bill and argue that the proposal amounts to prior restraint. The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with journalists when government officials have sought to suppress publication of information.



Proponents said they understood the importance of a free press, but said newsrooms should show more restraint in publishing photos.

