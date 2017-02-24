Radio host's post sparks chain reaction, show of support

A longtime Billings radio host has been suspended indefinitely after his online post suggested Native American schools should have separate basketball tournaments.

KCTR indicated it does not support Paul Mushaben's "Indian basketball" post, and it apologized to its listeners, advertisers and the Native American community.

KCTR's post says once management became aware of the content it was immediately removed from the station website, and they we have taken action to suspend Mushaben indefinitely, pending further internal review.

But after that controversial post, four teams decided to come together as one for a moment of solidarity Wednesday night.

Box Elder, the defending Class C state boys champs, along with teams from Heart Butte, Power and Belt stood together.

All four teams circled up for a display of diversity and a show of support for one another.

This happened after the Power-Belt match up and before the Heart Butte and Box Elder game.

"Whether it's an Indian team or a non-Native team that we're here to compete with each other and challenge each other," said Box Elder coach Jeremy MacDonald. "And at the end of the day, we're going to shake hands and be friends."

Box Elder athletic director Neal Rosette Jr. echoed that statement: "When we had all four teams out here, all four coaches, all four coaching staffs and just everybody just out here united. That's what it's all about."

Players agreed.

"It was really nice," said Box Elder senior Petey Azure Jr. "It was something different that you don't usually see around. In the beginning of the game, it made me feel really good and play good, and I think it helped us come together as a community in Montana. Us Montanans."

Box Elder ended up defeating the Heart Butte Warriors 75-51. They'll play Belt in the semifinals today at 4 p.m.