Cat Country announces host suspension

In a statement released on Cat Country's website Thursday, the station announced the suspension of KCTR morning show host Paul Mushaben.

The statement reads as follows:

On Tuesday of this week, longtime KCTR morning show host Paul Mushaben made a post on his blog entitled “Indian Basketball.” KCTR does not support the blog or the sentiments expressed therein. Once management became aware of the content it was immediately removed from the station website and we have since taken action to suspend Mr. Mushaben indefinitely, pending further internal review. The blog post in no way reflects the values or beliefs of KCTR or its employees and we sincerely apologize to our listeners, our advertisers, and the Native American community. We assure you that we are taking appropriate action to prevent this from happening in the future.





Full statement: http://catcountry1029.com/statement-from-kctr/

The radio host's online post suggested there should be a separate Native American basketball tournament.

In response, the defending Class C State boys champs, Box Elder, along with Heart Butte, Power and Belt stood together in the middle of a basketball tournament court to show support for one another.

