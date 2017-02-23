Good Samaritans pull boy from Hawaii waves

(KHNL) – A South Korean family visiting Hawaii is grateful for the Good Samaritans who helped rescue their young son from waters on Oahu's North Shore.

Cell phone video, taken Sunday just after 5:30 p.m., shows 8-year-old Ryon Kim playing in the whitewash near shore at Sunset Beach. His younger brother was playing nearby. Their grandfather can be seen gesturing to Ryon, though he does not appear to realize the danger the boy is in.

Ryon attempts to leave the water, but a retreating wave knocks him over and sucks him out into the ocean. His grandfather and mother struggle to reach him and that's when several people can be seen running in to help, including Ewa Beach native Christopher Tuncap.

"The minute I saw the second wave come, that's when I got up and I started sprinting," Tuncap said.

Tuncap and his friends were getting ready to leave the beach when they realized the family was in deep trouble.

