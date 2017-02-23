Marsy's Law: City of Billings to hire new staff member

As we've been reporting Marsy's Law will take effect July 1. Last month we told you it's going to cost the City of Billings more than $43,000 to implement the law, according to Tina Volek, the Billings City Administrator.

We're now learning the city is in the process of hiring a new staff member to help implement the law. Brent Brooks, the City Attorney, tells KULR-8 the new position will be a Victims Witness Specialist. That specialist will focus on working with victims involved in domestic violence cases, but not exclusively.

Brooks says the city is trying to get ahead of the law before it takes effect. He says several training sessions have already happened with the Billings Police Department and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, with more training to come.

The city has also has purchased justice web software which will allow easy access for information on cases.

With the new position, along with new software and the cost of making pamphlets to hand out to victims, Brooks says it will cost the city about $85,000.