Billings Christian School announces Steven Curtis Chapman will perform at annual banquet

It's almost time for Billings Christian School's banquet fundraiser. It's the 16th year for the fundraiser, and every year a celebrity guest speaker addresses the crowd.

In previous years, Billings Christian School has brought in Tim Tebow, Chase Robertson, Franklin Graham, Kirk Cameron, and so many other celebrities to speak at its annual fundraiser. This year, instead of a guest speaker, Steven Curtis Chapman is performing an acoustic concert.

Billings Christian School's spring fundraiser proceeds will go toward the new gym that should be finished by the fall. It's been 35 years in the making, and the school is finally going to have one on campus.



Kristin Wylie, Billings Christian School's fundraiser coordinator, says the gym comes with yearly expenses like scoreboards and floor finishings, and there's talk about putting in additional classrooms. Wylie says the high-profile guests don't come cheap, but the school is grateful to have corporate sponsors to help with the costs. Wylie adds: she's been trying to get Christian singer Steven Curtis Chapman for a while now.



"I'd like to say it's because I know them personally – that's just not true. I have a speakers bureau that I work through and have an agent that helps me with putting together a wishlist, and we make an offer and see what they all come back with, and then we just hope and pray that we get just the right person," she said.



The fundraiser is April 4th at the Radisson Hotel. Wylie says they still have tables available. A table for 10 is $700 and a table for five is $350.