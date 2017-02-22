Seven-year-old boy meets NBC's Holt after on-air shout out

We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Graco Children's Products is recalling more than 25,000 car seats because the harness webbing can break in a crash and may not keep children restrained.
Scores of people have gathered in a Manchester square for a multi-faith vigil for the victims of Monday night's bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert.
Police say a suspected suicide bomb blast near a bus terminal in Indonesia's capital has killed a policeman and injured four other officers.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
A law enforcement official says a car that plowed into a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square killed one person and injured about 20 others.
Two Detroit newspapers citing a police spokesman are reporting that the body of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell was found with "a band around his neck."
NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series.
Two mountain bikers rode through a Slovakian bike park when a massive brown bear comes out of nowhere.
