Creators of the NorthWestern fair utilities petition give us an update

A Townsend couple who started a petition asking for fair utilities for Montanans after unexpectedly high NorthWestern Energy bills has an update on their petition.

The petition is nearing its original goal of 5,000 signatures, but one of the creators, Duane Simonich, says the number of signatures doesn't really matter. He says they'll be sending-off the comments and signatures to the House Energy and Technology Committee later this week in support of utility legislation.

He says he and his wife have spoken with representatives from the company. While they were able to get more answers, Simonich says he feels like NorthWestern is "hearing but not listening."

As previously reported, 2,000 residents' utility bills in the Townsend and East Helena areas were affected by rate estimations after equipment problems in the area.

NorthWestern Spokesman Butch Larcombe says the company is apologetic to the folks impacted by the estimations, but he says in other parts of the state, extremely cold weather is to blame for large bills. He says estimations are only done as a last resort, but no credit will be given to affected customers.

We will continue to follow this story as it develops.