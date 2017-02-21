Billings Clinic's pediatric units collaborates with Children's H - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings Clinic's pediatric units collaborates with Children's Hospital Colorado

BILLINGS, Mont. -

The pediatrics unit at Billings Clinic is partnering with what some say is one of the best hospitals in the Rocky Mountain region. This afternoon, Billings Clinic announced they're forming a care alliance with Children's Hospital Colorado.

After years of Children's Hospital Colorado seeing thousands of local pediatric patients from Billings, this afternoon, Billings Clinic formalized the relationship.

Billings Clinic already has many specialty programs. But as Billings Clinic Department Chair of Pediatrics, Dr. Michelle Pierson, says, the partnership provides an opportunity to enhance services.

She says Children's Hospital Colorado can share its expertise so Billings patients can receive the same great care, closer to home.

Amanda Langve and her two-year old son Thorin, spent time going back and forth between Denver and Billings, when her son was born with a congenital heart defect.

Thorin had his open heart surgery and a surgery to help his obstructive sleep apnea in Denver, and came back home to Billings to receive care with specialists. Thorin is now completely healthy, but Langve says the collaboration will help save other families hundreds of dollars.

"It's a wonderful way of providing specialist care to the children here that need it, continuing to provide that care as well as keeping people close to home , close together, avoiding travel, it cost a lot of money to have to travel and spend time in a hospital," she said.

Dr. Pierson says the collaboration would send patients to children's hospital Colorado if they need a higher level of care, then the patients would be transferred back home to Billings as quickly as possible for specialty care.

