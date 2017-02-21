Thirteen-year-old leads police on pursuit, reaching speeds up to 95 mph

Law enforcement in Billings are led on a high-speed chase that began around midnight Tuesday.

Around 12 a.m., a 13-year-old boy led Montana Highway Patrol and Billings Police on a high-speed pursuit from Billings all the way to an apartment complex in Laurel. Police attempted to pull over a pickup that was weaving in and out of lanes west of the King Ave. interchange in Billings.

The 13-year-old reached speeds up to 95 mph, at one point on only three tires. The pickup eventually came to a stop after hitting multiple spike strips.

The teenage boy claimed his father was with him in the truck, but those claims were not true. MHP says there was a loaded pistol and a dog in the truck. The gun was not fired.

The truck is owned by the boy's aunt. Troopers spoke with the boy's grandfather who says the boy likes to play Grand Theft Auto video games.

The teenager was transferred to youth services and MHP says there were no injuries in the pursuit. MHP says there were no signs of intoxication.