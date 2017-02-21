Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/20

Number 8: Roundup's Kelson Eiselein blocks Joliet's Ty Olson off the backboard in the District 4B championship.

Number 7: Red Lodge's Natalie Hildderman gets the and one while falling over in the District 4B semifinal versus Roundup.

Number 6: Plenty Coups' Kobe Gutierrez and Blake DeCrane make a pair of athletic finishes versus Harlowton in the District 6C semifinals.

Number 5: Laurel's Christian Jones hits the buzzer beater three to end the third quarter versus Billings Central.

Number 4: Red Lodge's Kaden Myrstol gets the crazy finish after being fouled in the District 4B opening round versus Huntley Project.

Number 3: Montana's Michael Oguine dunks on Portland State's Brandon Hollins.

Number 2: Cut Bank's Seth Omsberg beats the buzzer with 1.5 seconds left in the District 1B semifinal to defeat Shelby.

Number 1: Senior's Nate Dick hits the three pointer at the buzzer to upset Skyview.