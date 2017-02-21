Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/20 - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Super 8 Plays of the Week 2/20

Number 8: Roundup's Kelson Eiselein blocks Joliet's Ty Olson off the backboard in the District 4B championship.

Number 7: Red Lodge's Natalie Hildderman gets the and one while falling over in the District 4B semifinal versus Roundup.

Number 6: Plenty Coups' Kobe Gutierrez and Blake DeCrane make a pair of athletic finishes versus Harlowton in the District 6C semifinals.

Number 5: Laurel's Christian Jones hits the buzzer beater three to end the third quarter versus Billings Central.

Number 4: Red Lodge's Kaden Myrstol gets the crazy finish after being fouled in the District 4B opening round versus Huntley Project.

Number 3: Montana's Michael Oguine dunks on Portland State's Brandon Hollins.

Number 2: Cut Bank's Seth Omsberg beats the buzzer with 1.5 seconds left in the District 1B semifinal to defeat Shelby.

Number 1: Senior's Nate Dick hits the three pointer at the buzzer to upset Skyview.

  • Argo Minute: Gabrielle Canibeyaz & Karlie Southworth

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-05-25 01:06:02 GMT
    This week’s Argo Minute features women’s softball players Gabrielle Canibeyaz & Karlie Southworth. The duo answered eleven questions correctly.
  • Trevor Pepin Competing at NAIA Outdoor Track & Field Championships

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 8:51 PM EDT2017-05-25 00:51:40 GMT

    Trevor Pepin has kept himself busy after high school, as he joined the military.

  • Griz Coaches' Barbecue

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 12:10 AM EDT2017-05-17 04:10:30 GMT

    Griz fans and coaches were welcomed inside the Mansfield Convention Center in Great Falls for the annual Coaches' Barbecue. Bob Stitt, Shannon Schweyen and Travis Decuire and other athletic department members had a chance to meet their Central Montana supporters.

  • Former Gonzaga player Vivian Frieson named NAU assistant coach

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Northern Arizona women's basketball head coach Loree Payne completed her staff on Wednesday with former Gonzaga standout Vivian Frieson announced as assistant coach. "We're very excited to add Vivian to our coaching staff," Payne said. "The culture that she has been around playing at Gonzaga

  • Huskies host USC for final regular season series

    SEATTLE - Husky Ballpark will be abuzz starting Thursday as the Huskies have a big weekend in store for the final home series of the year. On the field, UW (26-25, 12-15 Pac-12) hosts USC (20-32, 7-20) in an important series, starting Thursday

  • No. 1 seeded Gonzaga begins WCC Championships against Saint Mary's

    This is the second time the Zags have been the championship’s top seed, also taking No. 1 in the very first tournament in 2013...Gonzaga has reached Banner Island Ballpark four times in the competition’s five-year history...Gonzaga and BYU are the only two schools to qualify for four WCC tournaments.

