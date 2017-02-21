Montana State Firefighter Memorial may see a new home

Laurel has been home to the Montana State Firefighter Memorial for nearly 14-years.

Senate Bill 267 is circulating in the legislature and would make Helena the new home for the memorial. The bill indicates the Capital Complex Advisory Council would present results of the memorial designs and funding recommendations no later than September 15th, 2018.

Donny Morton, director at large MEMSA at Laurel Fire Department, says after all these years, Laurel is home for the memorial.

"I have seen that statue here, in Laurel, a lot. It does remind me of the price that we pay as fire and EMS personnel and I would like it to stay here," he said.