Names released of suspects captured after manhunt in Sweet Grass County

UPDATE: The names of the two men accused of fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend are released.

The Park County Montana Sheriff's Office says the two are Ronald Smith and Jairo Veladiaz.

According to the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office, "The two subjects that deputies have been looking for have been apprehended."

The Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for two men that fled on foot after an attempted traffic stop by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper.

The men are described as a white male about 6 feet 6 inches tall and a Hispanic male approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall.

The Sheriff's Office asks all residents to lock their doors and vehicles.

If you see the two men in question, do not approach them but rather call the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office.