Body found in Stillwater County

As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
When we asked, some of you say you don't agree with the pass, and say you're not going to get one.
Rocky Mountain College and Visit Billings announced Tuesday the NAIA has selected Billings as the host community for the 2019 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
Rocky Mountain College and Visit Billings announced Tuesday the NAIA has selected Billings as the host community for the 2019 Division I Women’s Basketball Championship.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
Roger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, has died in Switzerland after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
According to a recent news release, officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel in Downtown Billings around midnight Saturday.
According to a recent news release, officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel in Downtown Billings around midnight Saturday.
Montana State University, Billings is hosting a conference today to help fight against human trafficking.
Montana State University, Billings is hosting a conference today to help fight against human trafficking.
Cowles Montana Media will be live streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore statewide on SWX.
Cowles Montana Media will be live streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore statewide on SWX.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
If you fish in Montana or plan to do some fishing this summer, you should be aware of a new requirement going into place immediately.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
As the world shows support for the Manchester community, Battlin Bears come together to support teammates from the area where tragedy struck this week.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
One local business is showing its support for Deputy Mason Moore and the entire law enforcement community by giving away free blue light bulbs.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - A 26-year-old Orofino man was arrested Monday in Clearwater County for the death of his infant daughter. Daniel R. Alldrin was arrested on a first degree murder charge after a lengthy investigation into the death of his daughter, who died on May 15, 2016. His daughter was just 28 days old at the time of her death.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Idaho - A 26-year-old Orofino man was arrested Monday in Clearwater County for the death of his infant daughter. Daniel R. Alldrin was arrested on a first degree murder charge after a lengthy investigation into the death of his daughter, who died on May 15, 2016. His daughter was just 28 days old at the time of her death.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Hardin.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Hardin.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
Police says there are "a number of fatalities" after reports of an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in northern England.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
A southwestern Montana man is charged with deliberate homicide in the stabbing death of his grandmother in Anaconda.
New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.
New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.
As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
Less than a month after the park opened, the 41st Annual Maggotfest welcomed more than 48 teams worth of rugby players to Missoula
Less than a month after the park opened, the 41st Annual Maggotfest welcomed more than 48 teams worth of rugby players to Missoula
The National Fire Protection Association reports an average of 8,900 home fires occur each year involving grills
The National Fire Protection Association reports an average of 8,900 home fires occur each year involving grills
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
Having previously rallied in Missoula today, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressional candidate Rob Quist headed to Butte for their second destination.
The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade
The funeral for Deputy Moore will be held at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 23, and the service will be held at the Bridge Church, 608 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
Senator Bernie Sanders is coming to Billings on Saturday, but the venue where he'll make his appearance is changing.
A federal jury in Montana has awarded $31,000 in damages to a Bozeman woman who said her landlord required a $1,000 deposit to keep her service dog.
A federal jury in Montana has awarded $31,000 in damages to a Bozeman woman who said her landlord required a $1,000 deposit to keep her service dog.
With a week to go before the May 25 special congressional election, Democrat Rob Quist is hoping his outreach to college students will pay off at the ballot box.
With a week to go before the May 25 special congressional election, Democrat Rob Quist is hoping his outreach to college students will pay off at the ballot box.