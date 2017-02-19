Body found in Stillwater County

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Police Department reports that Search and Rescue personnel located a deceased person believed to be the Columbus, MT man that may have fallen into the Yellowstone River on or before December 13, 2016.

Searchers have been working in-between storm systems conducting searches in the area since the report was initially received.

The decedent was located approximately half of a mile down river from where the tracks were found during the initial call to authorities.

The Stillwater County Search and Rescue team, along with Absaroka Search Dogs, Western Montana Search Dogs,

The Columbus rural Fire and Ambulance Department, Gallatin County Search and Rescue, Flathead County, Two Bear Air, and a local pilot have assisted in the search.

An autopsy will be scheduled in a few days to assist in determining a cause of death.

The identity of the decedent will not be released until positive identification is confirmed. Identification may take several weeks. Identification will can be done by dental records, medical records or DNA.

Correction to recent news release. It was reported that one of the dog search teams was Beartooth Search Dogs. The correct name should have been Western Montana Search dogs.