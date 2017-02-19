Billings Clinic now offers WATCHMAN implant - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Billings Clinic now offers WATCHMAN implant

BILLINGS, Mont. -

Still in your health news, Billings Clinic is now offering a new procedure to patients who would have to travel out of state otherwise. It's is a way to prevent blood clots to help prevent strokes.

This implant is a non-valvular atrial fibrillation, an alternative to long-term potent blood thinners.

The technology behind this implant is fairly new, so not every hospital is able to perform the procedure. 

