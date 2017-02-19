Eastern Montana B and C District Finals Results and Highlights - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

Eastern Montana B and C District Finals Results and Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Billings Senior 64, Laurel 59, 2OT
    
Browning 69, Havre 62
    
Butte 46, Billings Skyview 45
    
Dillon 63, Corvallis 26
    
Glendive 48, Miles City 40
    
Great Falls 63, Billings West 58, OT
    
Great Falls Russell 67, Bozeman 62
    
Helena 48, Helena Capital 47
    
Kalispell Flathead 57, Missoula Big Sky 40
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Livingston 44
    
Missoula Hellgate 67, Kalispell Glacier 56
    
Polson 78, Whitefish 31
    
Stevensville 66, Columbia Falls 56
    
District 1B at Cut Bank
Loser Out    
Choteau 80, Fairfield 71
    
Shelby 71, Conrad 51
    
Third Place    
Shelby 71, Choteau 62
    
Championship    
Rocky Boy 68, Cut Bank 63
    
District 2B at Malta
Third Place    
Poplar 63, Harlem 50
    
Championship    
Malta 69, Glasgow 27
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Third Place    
Lodge Grass 52, Baker 39
    
Championship    
Lame Deer 69, Colstrip 47
    
District 4B at Red Lodge
Loser Out    
Huntley Project 42, Columbus 29
    
Shepherd 47, Red Lodge 33
    
Third Place    
Shepherd 59, Huntley Project 50
    
Championship    
Joliet 47, Roundup 35
    
District 5B at Belgrade
Loser Out    
Jefferson (Boulder) 48, Big Timber 41
    
Three Forks 77, Manhattan 67
    
Third Place    
Three Forks 60, Jefferson (Boulder) 45
    
Championship    
Townsend 57, Whitehall 55, OT
    
District 6B at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Deer Lodge 62, Ronan 61
    
Florence 50, St. Ignatius 32
    
Third Place    
Deer Lodge 32, Florence 30
    
Championship    
Missoula Loyola 53, Anaconda 50
    
District 7B
Third Place    
Libby 50, Troy 27
    
Championship    
Bigfork 69, Thompson Falls 66
    
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out    
Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Bainville 42
    
Savage 81, Richey-Lambert 36
    
Championship    
Mon-Dak 41, Fairview 35
    
District 3C at Glasgow
Third Place    
North Country 54, Lustre Christian 48
    
Championship    
Scobey 64, Frazer 47
    
District 4C at Custer
Loser Out    
Jordan 100, Northern Cheyenne 74
    
Third Place    
Jordan 61, Terry 47
    
Championship    
Melstone 41, Wibaux 39, OT
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
Loser Out    
Bridger 57, Park City 50
    
Harlowton 64, Broadview-Lavina 62, OT
    
Third Place    
Bridger 46, Harlowton 43
    
Championship    
Reed Point-Rapelje 81, Plenty Coups 62
    
District 8C at Lewistown
Loser Out    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58, Winnett-Grass Range 46
    
Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 52, Geraldine/Highwood 50
    
Third Place    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48
    
Championship    
Belt 68, Centerville 28
    
District 9C at Havre
Loser Out    
Chinook 59, Fort Benton 30
    
North Star 64, Turner 42
    
Third Place    
Chinook 48, North Star 24
    
Championship    
Box Elder 71, Hays-Lodgepole 57
    
District 10C at Great Falls
Loser Out    
Power 48, Dutton-Brady 42
    
Valier 70, Great Falls Central 58
    
Third Place    
Power 50, Valier 45
    
Championship    
Sunburst 47, Heart Butte 45
    
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Loser Out    
Lone Peak 55, Shields Valley 49
    
White Sulphur Springs 52, West Yellowstone 35
    
Third Place    
White Sulphur Springs 58, Lone Peak 54
    
Championship    
Manhattan Christian 94, Gardiner 47
    
District 12C at Butte Central
Loser Out    
Drummond 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 37
    
Phillipsburg 54, Sheridan 35
    
Third Place    
Drummond 46, Phillipsburg 30
    
Championship    
Twin Bridges 39, Ennis 36
    
District 13C at Frenchtown
Loser Out    
Lincoln 68, Victor 25
    
Seeley-Swan 49, Clark Fork 35
    
Championship    
Valley Christian 81, Darby 56
    
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out    
Charlo 62, Noxon 47
    
Third Place    
Hot Springs 65, Charlo 49
    
Championship    
Arlee 66, Plains 45
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Billings Senior 81, Laurel 40
    
Billings Skyview 36, Butte 35
    
Columbia Falls 87, Stevensville 33
    
Glendive 55, Miles City 44
    
Great Falls 52, Billings West 41
    
Great Falls Russell 51, Bozeman 43
    
Havre 55, Browning 37
    
Kalispell Flathead 59, Missoula Big Sky 36
    
Lewistown (Fergus) 58, Livingston 49
    
Missoula Hellgate 30, Kalispell Glacier 20
    

Polson 44, Whitefish 28
    
District 1B at Cut Bank
Loser Out    
Rocky Boy 89, Cut Bank 65
    
Shelby 52, Conrad 39
    
Third Place    
Rocky Boy 63, Shelby 53
    
Championship    
Fairfield 50, Choteau 38
    
District 2B at Malta
Third Place    
Glasgow 47, Wolf Point 42
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Third Place    
Lame Deer 86, Lodge Grass 75
    
Championship    
Colstrip 65, St. Labre 51
    
District 4B at Red Lodge
Loser Out    
Joliet 63, Huntley Project 47
    
Red Lodge 46, Columbus 40
    
Third Place    
Red Lodge 66, Joliet 44
    
Championship    
Shepherd 32, Roundup 24
    
District 5B at Belgrade
Loser Out    
Manhattan 60, Jefferson (Boulder) 41
    
Townsend 55, Whitehall 29
    
Third Place    
Townsend 48, Jefferson (Boulder) 33
    
Championship    
Three Forks 50, Big Timber 38
    
District 6B at Hamilton
Loser Out    
Deer Lodge 36, Anaconda 32
    
Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 62
    
Third Place    
Deer Lodge 44, Missoula Loyola 36
    
Championship    
Ronan 61, Florence 48
    
District 7B
Third Place    
Eureka 40, Libby 39
    
Championship    
Troy 48, Bigfork 40
    
District 2C at Sidney
Loser Out    
Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Bainville 21
    
Savage 50, Circle 20
    
Championship    
Mon-Dak 57, Plentywood 33
    
District 3C at Glasgow
Third Place    
Lustre Christian 68, Frazer 48
    
Championship    
Scobey 55, North Country 26
    
District 4C at Custer
Third Place    
Broadus 40, Ekalaka 36
    
Championship    
Melstone 47, Wibaux 38, OT
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
Third Place    
Park City 54, Plenty Coups 44
    
Championship    
Harlowton 49, Broadview-Lavina 45
    
District 8C at Lewistown
Loser Out    
Centerville 60, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, 2OT
    
Winnett-Grass Range 39, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 29
    
Third Place    
Winnett-Grass Range 44, Centerville 40
    
Championship    
Belt 57, Roy-Winifred 31
    
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
Loser Out    
Manhattan Christian 54, Gardiner 29
    
Shields Valley 55, West Yellowstone 41
    
Third Place    
Manhattan Christian 52, Shields Valley 35
    
Championship    
Lone Peak 49, White Sulphur Springs 40
    
District 12C at Butte Central
Loser Out    
Drummond 35, Harrison-Willow Creek 28
    
Phillipsburg 39, Lima 34
    
Third Place    
Drummond 42, Phillipsburg 33
    
Championship    
Twin Bridges 54, Ennis 40
    
District 13C at Frenchtown
Loser Out    
Valley Christian 55, Darby 43
    
Victor 38, Lincoln 30
    
Championship    
Seeley-Swan 61, Clark Fork 31
    
District 14C at Pablo
Loser Out    
Charlo 38, Hot Springs 26
    
Third Place    
Charlo 33, Plains 32
    
Championship    
Arlee 38, St. Regis 28
 