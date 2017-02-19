Eastern Montana B and C District Finals Results and Highlights

BOYS BASKETBALL

Billings Senior 64, Laurel 59, 2OT



Browning 69, Havre 62



Butte 46, Billings Skyview 45



Dillon 63, Corvallis 26



Glendive 48, Miles City 40



Great Falls 63, Billings West 58, OT



Great Falls Russell 67, Bozeman 62



Helena 48, Helena Capital 47



Kalispell Flathead 57, Missoula Big Sky 40



Lewistown (Fergus) 49, Livingston 44



Missoula Hellgate 67, Kalispell Glacier 56



Polson 78, Whitefish 31



Stevensville 66, Columbia Falls 56



District 1B at Cut Bank

Loser Out

Choteau 80, Fairfield 71



Shelby 71, Conrad 51



Third Place

Shelby 71, Choteau 62



Championship

Rocky Boy 68, Cut Bank 63



District 2B at Malta

Third Place

Poplar 63, Harlem 50



Championship

Malta 69, Glasgow 27



District 3B at Colstrip

Third Place

Lodge Grass 52, Baker 39



Championship

Lame Deer 69, Colstrip 47



District 4B at Red Lodge

Loser Out

Huntley Project 42, Columbus 29



Shepherd 47, Red Lodge 33



Third Place

Shepherd 59, Huntley Project 50



Championship

Joliet 47, Roundup 35



District 5B at Belgrade

Loser Out

Jefferson (Boulder) 48, Big Timber 41



Three Forks 77, Manhattan 67



Third Place

Three Forks 60, Jefferson (Boulder) 45



Championship

Townsend 57, Whitehall 55, OT



District 6B at Hamilton

Loser Out

Deer Lodge 62, Ronan 61



Florence 50, St. Ignatius 32



Third Place

Deer Lodge 32, Florence 30



Championship

Missoula Loyola 53, Anaconda 50



District 7B

Third Place

Libby 50, Troy 27



Championship

Bigfork 69, Thompson Falls 66



District 2C at Sidney

Loser Out

Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Bainville 42



Savage 81, Richey-Lambert 36



Championship

Mon-Dak 41, Fairview 35



District 3C at Glasgow

Third Place

North Country 54, Lustre Christian 48



Championship

Scobey 64, Frazer 47



District 4C at Custer

Loser Out

Jordan 100, Northern Cheyenne 74



Third Place

Jordan 61, Terry 47



Championship

Melstone 41, Wibaux 39, OT



District 6C at Huntley Project

Loser Out

Bridger 57, Park City 50



Harlowton 64, Broadview-Lavina 62, OT



Third Place

Bridger 46, Harlowton 43



Championship

Reed Point-Rapelje 81, Plenty Coups 62



District 8C at Lewistown

Loser Out

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 58, Winnett-Grass Range 46



Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 52, Geraldine/Highwood 50



Third Place

Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 48



Championship

Belt 68, Centerville 28



District 9C at Havre

Loser Out

Chinook 59, Fort Benton 30



North Star 64, Turner 42



Third Place

Chinook 48, North Star 24



Championship

Box Elder 71, Hays-Lodgepole 57



District 10C at Great Falls

Loser Out

Power 48, Dutton-Brady 42



Valier 70, Great Falls Central 58



Third Place

Power 50, Valier 45



Championship

Sunburst 47, Heart Butte 45



District 11C at Manhattan Christian

Loser Out

Lone Peak 55, Shields Valley 49



White Sulphur Springs 52, West Yellowstone 35



Third Place

White Sulphur Springs 58, Lone Peak 54



Championship

Manhattan Christian 94, Gardiner 47



District 12C at Butte Central

Loser Out

Drummond 60, Harrison-Willow Creek 37



Phillipsburg 54, Sheridan 35



Third Place

Drummond 46, Phillipsburg 30



Championship

Twin Bridges 39, Ennis 36



District 13C at Frenchtown

Loser Out

Lincoln 68, Victor 25



Seeley-Swan 49, Clark Fork 35



Championship

Valley Christian 81, Darby 56



District 14C at Pablo

Loser Out

Charlo 62, Noxon 47



Third Place

Hot Springs 65, Charlo 49



Championship

Arlee 66, Plains 45



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Billings Senior 81, Laurel 40



Billings Skyview 36, Butte 35



Columbia Falls 87, Stevensville 33



Glendive 55, Miles City 44



Great Falls 52, Billings West 41



Great Falls Russell 51, Bozeman 43



Havre 55, Browning 37



Kalispell Flathead 59, Missoula Big Sky 36



Lewistown (Fergus) 58, Livingston 49



Missoula Hellgate 30, Kalispell Glacier 20



Polson 44, Whitefish 28



District 1B at Cut Bank

Loser Out

Rocky Boy 89, Cut Bank 65



Shelby 52, Conrad 39



Third Place

Rocky Boy 63, Shelby 53



Championship

Fairfield 50, Choteau 38



District 2B at Malta

Third Place

Glasgow 47, Wolf Point 42



District 3B at Colstrip

Third Place

Lame Deer 86, Lodge Grass 75



Championship

Colstrip 65, St. Labre 51



District 4B at Red Lodge

Loser Out

Joliet 63, Huntley Project 47



Red Lodge 46, Columbus 40



Third Place

Red Lodge 66, Joliet 44



Championship

Shepherd 32, Roundup 24



District 5B at Belgrade

Loser Out

Manhattan 60, Jefferson (Boulder) 41



Townsend 55, Whitehall 29



Third Place

Townsend 48, Jefferson (Boulder) 33



Championship

Three Forks 50, Big Timber 38



District 6B at Hamilton

Loser Out

Deer Lodge 36, Anaconda 32



Missoula Loyola 68, St. Ignatius 62



Third Place

Deer Lodge 44, Missoula Loyola 36



Championship

Ronan 61, Florence 48



District 7B

Third Place

Eureka 40, Libby 39



Championship

Troy 48, Bigfork 40



District 2C at Sidney

Loser Out

Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Bainville 21



Savage 50, Circle 20



Championship

Mon-Dak 57, Plentywood 33



District 3C at Glasgow

Third Place

Lustre Christian 68, Frazer 48



Championship

Scobey 55, North Country 26



District 4C at Custer

Third Place

Broadus 40, Ekalaka 36



Championship

Melstone 47, Wibaux 38, OT



District 6C at Huntley Project

Third Place

Park City 54, Plenty Coups 44



Championship

Harlowton 49, Broadview-Lavina 45



District 8C at Lewistown

Loser Out

Centerville 60, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 56, 2OT



Winnett-Grass Range 39, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 29



Third Place

Winnett-Grass Range 44, Centerville 40



Championship

Belt 57, Roy-Winifred 31



District 11C at Manhattan Christian

Loser Out

Manhattan Christian 54, Gardiner 29



Shields Valley 55, West Yellowstone 41



Third Place

Manhattan Christian 52, Shields Valley 35



Championship

Lone Peak 49, White Sulphur Springs 40



District 12C at Butte Central

Loser Out

Drummond 35, Harrison-Willow Creek 28



Phillipsburg 39, Lima 34



Third Place

Drummond 42, Phillipsburg 33



Championship

Twin Bridges 54, Ennis 40



District 13C at Frenchtown

Loser Out

Valley Christian 55, Darby 43



Victor 38, Lincoln 30



Championship

Seeley-Swan 61, Clark Fork 31



District 14C at Pablo

Loser Out

Charlo 38, Hot Springs 26



Third Place

Charlo 33, Plains 32



Championship

Arlee 38, St. Regis 28

