Montana officials alarmed by rise in meth use

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Panelists at a drug summit convened by the Montana Legislature say state resources are being strained because of an increase in methamphetamine use.



Law enforcement officials say meth use in Montana continues to rise. Meanwhile, authorities are bracing for a rise in heroin use as the drug further encroaches into the rural state. Officials say both drugs are flowing in from Mexican drug cartels.



Bryan Lockerby with the Montana Department of Criminal Investigations told legislators on Saturday that the prevalence of meth is the worst it's been. In 2015, the state's crime lab analyzed about twice the number of samples as two years prior.



Montana health officials say that meth-related cases account for more than 40 percent of the caseload being handled by the state's child and family services.

