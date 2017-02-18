Dozens attend CPR Saturday to get certified

If my chance there's an emergency, it's good to know how to perform the life-saving technique, CPR.

Dozens attended CPR Saturday at St. Vincent Healthcare Saturday morning to either get certified for the first time or renew their certification.

CPR Saturday Board of Directors, Jason Mahoney says this morning was really about mobilizing the community and putting it out there for them and to make it easy to get trained in CPR.

CPR is a procedure done to revive someone who has stopped breathing or whose heart has stopped functioning, according to Billings Clinic Website.

Mahoney says certifications are good for two years through the American Heart Association, but every five years they update the science and tweak the practice techniques..

He says the latest update with the newest data driven to save lives came out in 2015. Before then, Mahoney says they may have been pushing too hard and fast.

"Some of the updates that came out in 2015 have fine tuned that a little bit, so we make sure we're going at a fast enough rate, but not too fast and that we're pressing deep enough to get blood moved out of the heart without pressing too hard," he said.