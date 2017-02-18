Brewer Dental's 12 Annual Dentistry from the Heart

In it's 12th year and continuing to grow more and more is Brewer Dental Center's Dentistry from the Heart.

Dozens filled the parking lot and waiting room once the doors opened at six this morning to ensure their spot for free dental care.

All morning dozens of patients at Brewer Dental Center were having teeth pulled, cavities filled, cleaning and everything in between for all ages.

Brewer Dental Center has donated over $1-million in dental services. Employees say it's their way of thanking the community.

Brewer partnered with the national organization , Dentistry from the Heart, to bring complimentary smiles to billings.

The Raver family was here once the doors opened at six this morning to get their free cleanings.

"We've had a lot of dental work and spent thousands of dollars and really needed the chance. We didn't have the money to do it," Tiffany Raver said.

Raver says it was her daughter Ethne's first cleaning. She was all smiles, so it's safe to say it went well for her!