Firefighter arrested in Big Horn County

A Milwaukee firefighter sought in connection with child porn charges was arrested Friday in Big Horn County, Montana..

According to the FBI Milwaukee Division's Child Exploitation Task Force is wanted on charges related to possession and distribution of child pornography.

The FBI executed a search warrant on February 10th at the Milwaukee Fire Department Engine House #29.

According to a report posted b WTMJ, authorities say a forensic review of evidence seized during the search prompted the charges against Rutley.

Rutley fled the area, but FBI officials determined he was in Montana.

The Montana Highway Patrol took Rutley into custody Friday following a traffic stop in Big Horn County.

