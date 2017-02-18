Kids explain the fun to be had at the MATE show

Cowles Montana Media will be live streaming the Memorial of Deputy Mason Moore statewide on SWX.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash near Hardin.
A house in northwest Billings was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out.
The Billings Police Department reports that on Saturday night officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel at 19 N. Broadway St. in response to a 55-year-old Billings resident who stated he had a gun.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Native culture was celebrated at Billings Senior High Saturday, complete with the signing of Senate Bill 319.
A little boy in our community gets a very special surprise from the Billings Police Department on his special day.
The Montana Department of Commerce raised a glass for National Craft Beer Week, which is this week.
The showcase of homes starts this Saturday. One of the homes featured is the student-built home.
New details are emerging in the death of Broadwater County Deputy Sheriff Mason Moore last Tuesday.
As of Sunday, there are 71 agencies from four states and nearly 500 personnel preparing to honor Deputy Moore and his family.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
UPDATE: Custer County Sheriff's Office representatives release the name of the man who died after his truck was hit by a train.
MOUNT ST. HELENS - It was 36 years ago that Mount St. Helens erupted. The blast took more than 1,300 feet off the top and rained volcanic ash for miles around. Eastern Washington was covered in volcanic ash, and the cloud drifted east across the United States in 3 days and encircled Earth in 15 days. Here are some more facts about the volcano, which remains active to this day.
