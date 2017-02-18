Internment in Wyoming

Cody – Imagine what it would be like to be taken from your home at night, and taken to a place you’ve never seen before. That’s what happened to a group of students in Casper, Wyoming. The sixth graders didn’t know what was happened to them, until they had been bussed down the road for hours.

The site of the Heart Mountain relocation camp in Northwest Wyoming is halfway between Cody and Powell. It was home to 11,000 Japanese-Americans who were taken from their homes after Japan bombed Pearl Harbor in 1941.

A school bus from Casper’s Centennial Junior High School arrived at the Heart Mountain Interpretation Center late on this morning. But, their journey had begun very, very early. They were told by their parents to get out of bed before 5 a.m.

Haily Kalus said her mom told her, “Pack extra clothes, extra socks….”

All the students got the same treatment.

Amber Ordiway’s father, John said he, “Ran down, real urgent voice, “Hey now you gotta get up, we gotta go, you need to pack.”

Haily said her mother left her at the school bus, “When we got to the bus, she just said, ‘Bye, I love you’.”

Centennial Junior High Language Arts Teacher Rikki Clark said nobody cried, but, “They didn’t know exactly what we were going to be doing.”

Clark said the students were learning, first hand, what it was like for the characters in a book they are reading: Between Shades of Gray.

She explained, “It details what Joseph Stalin did to the people of the Baltic Nations…they are relocated up north of the Arctic Circle. So, it’s incredibly cold, incredibly harsh….”

Heart Mountain relocation camp was incredibly cold and harsh for the Japanese Americans who were taken from their homes in California during World War II.

Once inside the interpretation center, the students heard the words of a Japanese American teenager who died fighting Germans, while his family was imprisoned here. The 6th graders crowded into a recreated barracks room, where entire families lived.

They learned how people had to use buckets as toilets in the winter, and how someone just like them would have to empty those buckets in the cold winter, wash them, and bring back coal to warm their rooms.

The experiences, and the story about the young man who died in the War, hit home..

Amber Ordiway said the young soldier was brave, “… he knew that he was truly an American because he was born in the United States and he had never been to Japan...”

Clark explained, “We want them to see both sides of the story, and paint their own picture for what they think is right and wrong.”

Ordiway’s father said this learning experience should be memorable.

He said, “They know that Mom and Dad are not going to send me out someplace bad, or anything, or put me in danger, but still, just that confusion, of not knowing what’s happening, it’s going to be interesting to process that with her tonight.”

The students did not have to stay in northwest Wyoming. They returned to their real homes in Casper after they left the Heart Mountain Interpretation Center.