A proposed budget cut may lead to college tuition increase

A house in northwest Billings was engulfed in flames after a fire broke out.
The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash.
The Billings Police Department reports that on Saturday night officers were dispatched to the Northern Hotel at 19 N. Broadway St. in response to a 55-year-old Billings resident who stated he had a gun.
Hundreds of people lined up outside the Expo Center at MetraPark.
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was in town Saturday to stump for congressional candidate Rob Quist.
Native culture was celebrated at Billings Senior High Saturday, complete with the signing of Senate Bill 319.
A little boy in our community gets a very special surprise from the Billings Police Department on his special day.
The Montana Department of Commerce raised a glass for National Craft Beer Week, which is this week.
The showcase of homes starts this Saturday. One of the homes featured is the student-built home.
A road in Shepherd closes due to a sinkhole, which started forming yesterday. It was not one sinkhole, but two.
Congressional candidate Rob Quist has gained the backing of some prominent Montanans, Governor Steve Bullock and Senator Jon Tester for instance, but he brought another big name to Missoula this morning.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues.
Cody Johnston faces sentencing on January 17 for the murder of Nicole Waller, a 32-year-old Kalispell woman. Johnston was convicted of deliberate homicide in October 2016, an usual outcome for a murder trial without a body.
UPDATE: Custer County Sheriff's Office representatives release the name of the man who died after his truck was hit by a train.
