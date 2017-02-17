A person close to Rep. Zinke releases statement on his recent voting record

Lloyd Barrus pleaded not guilty to 25 felony charges, including accountability to deliberate homicide in the shooting death of Montana Deputy Mason Moore.
A student at Yellowstone Boys And Girls Ranch allegedly plotted the murder of her classmate.
Beartooth Pass is completely open.
It can be challenging for full-time working parents to find activities for their children during the summer. Billings has a variety of programs throughout the summer for kids.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
Gianforte is cited with a misdemeanor assault after a reporter claims Gianforte slammed him to the ground.
Kently Kuntz (left) credits Billings area first responders, including Lynn Galavotti (right), for saving his lfie when he fell asleep at the wheel last November and collided with the back of a semitrailer.
In the United States right now, there are 155,000 women living with Metastatic breast cancer.
A student at Yellowstone Boys And Girls Ranch allegedly plotted the murder of her classmate.
The Rising Sun Golf Course at Mountain Sky Guest Ranch in the Paradise Valley officially became Montana's first course to be named a certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary, making it one of 899 courses in the world to be certified for their sustainable practices.
After the allegations on behalf of journalist Ben Jacobs and the version of what happened last night by the Gianforte campaign, KULR-8 headed out to find out what political leaders of Montana have been saying.
We've heard of oil pipelines... but beer pipelines? Some metal music fans, preparing for the "Wacken Open Air Festival," are giving us an insider's look at just exactly what a beer pipeline looks like, how it's made, and how it works.
Voting closes for the Special Election Thursday at 8 pm.
Greg Gianforte took the stage to address his supporters after claiming victory Thursday night in Montana's special election.
