It’s WINTER FUN…WESTERN STYLE, and we’re hoping that you will join us for the National Finals Ski-Joring Races in Red Lodge, Montana on March 11th & 12tth! Races start at noon both days and commence at approximately 3pm. Red Lodge Ski-Joring Association has been hosting the National Finals Ski-Joring Races since 1986. Ski-Joring originated in Scandinavian countries as a form of winter transportation. This year we will be adding more family fun events including wagon rides, a kids’ activity tent, and s’mores station. You can't miss this event!

RULES:



Winners will be called on the day assigned to this giveaway. Limit one entry per person. No purchase necessary. Legal residents of the 50 United States (or D.C). Void where prohibited. Terms and conditions may apply. Promotion runs through 3/8/17. Winners must be over 18 years of age and must pick-up prizes at the KULR-8 business office (2045 Overland Ave. Billings, MT) between the hours of 8am and 5pm Monday-Friday. Tickets provided by Red Lodge Ski-Joring Association.