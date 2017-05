'Will you McMarry me?' Man proposes to girlfriend with chicken nuggets

(WAND/NBC News) - Many girls dream of seeing an engagement ring box, but Karsyn Long's box was a little different.



"Her love for chicken nuggets, I'm sure, is more than she loves me," Her fiance, Kristian Helton, said.



"I know this sounds bad," Long said. "I go to McDonald's a lot, and I always get chicken nuggets. I won't get anything else."



Helton proposed on Valentine's Day with a box of chicken nuggets and an unusual question: "Will You McMarry Me?"



"She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement. I mean, it was just given," Helton said.



