Single mom dresses up as 'dad' for son

(KSL/CNN) - A single mom in Utah dressed up as a 'dad' for her son's school's event.

One of the hardest days recently was when Whitney Kittrell's five-year-old son Lucas came home from kindergarten and told his mom about an upcoming breakfast at school called 'Dads and Donuts.'

"He said, 'Well, I don't have a dad.' I said, 'I know. Well, do you want your papa to go with you?' and he said, 'no.' and I said, 'Well, what do you want me to do?' and he said, 'Well, I want you to go. You're my dad, too.'"

So Kittrell decided she was going to be Dad for a day.



"But he was just happy. We sat by a bunch of his friends from class and just explained like, 'Oh, this is my mom. She's my dad too, so I brought her.'"

She put the pictures on her Facebook page, thinking it wasn't a big deal. Turns out the little things...are pretty big.

"I'm sure I'm not the perfect parent, but I love my kids. and in the end, that's all that really matters."

