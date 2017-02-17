'HomeNow' down payment program gets big response

A program that offers to pay your down payment is getting twice the interest organizers thought it would.

The Dolans rented homes for over 10 years and were the first family in Billings to receive a HomeNow down payment free of charge from Montana and Idaho Community Development Corporation. "MICDC" expected the Home Now program to help four Billings families become home owners in the program's first month in December, and ended up helping 10.

"We saw an immediate up-tick from the moment of launch, particularly here in Billings," says Dave Glaser, president of Montana and Idaho Community Development Corporation.

"They give you that money to put down as your down payment because people can afford the house payment," says recipient of HomeNow down-payment gift program, Orlando Dolan. "It's just saving that money to put-down first, that's the hard part."

MICDC president Dave Glaser says he thinks Billings has had the biggest response in the state to this new program because of the large amount of people in Billings that qualify. Glaser says the program should easily surpass their original 230 total down-payment gifts estimate for the state for 2017.

To qualify for the gift, you must have a credit score of 640 or better, pay off small debts and land a home where the interest rate meets a certain number.

To learn how to get a home down payment gift you can go to https://mtcdc.org/down-payment/homenow/.