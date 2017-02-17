Latest NorthWestern Energy bills causing confusion and worry for bill payers in central Montana

For more than 2,000 people living in central Montana, their February NorthWestern energy bills are causing concern and even anger.

Some folks, like Jeneth Roberts and Jennifer Butcher of Townsend, said the cost of this month's bill tripled from recent months.

Their February bill was almost $670. Roberts says even in freezing temperatures, he has never had a bill like this before, and he says he’s furious. This month’s unexpected expense has "destroyed" the family's budget.

"We’re going to have to cut back on everything," Roberts said. "We only have one income and we got a car payment, rent, food, water in Townsend.”

NorthWestern spokesman Butch Larcombe says a meter reading equipment issue caused the sticker shock. Rates increased this month to make up for too low estimated rates in January. In a release sent out earlier this week, he says around 2,300 customers in Townsend, Radersburg, Toston and White Sulpher Springs were affected, according to NorthWestern. They say a smaller number of customers in Helena and East Helena were also impacted by the differences in estimates.

He tells Wake Up Montana customers also need to factor in the extreme cold when looking at their bills - it was 16 percent colder than normal in December and 26 percent colder than normal in January.

But another Townsend couple says those can't be the only factors causing their bills to spike. They've even created a petition asking for fairer utility prices.

Lauren and Duane Simonich say their February bill was also much higher than usual - almost $800. They were shocked and confused when they opened the bill.

"Thankfully I was sitting down," Lauren said.

Then, the couple became angry.

Lauren says they knew others felt the same way, because they saw social media posts from their area as well as across the state.

So they started a petition and a website earlier this week asking for fair utilities. As of Friday morning the petition has over 2,400 signatures and 600 comments. The couple says they want to help folks who can't make ends meet because of their latest electric bill.

“It’s just these heartbreaking stories and everyone’s saying on social media, we need to do something, we need to do something," Lauren said. "Well, you know, someone had to do something, so we decided to do it ourselves I guess, at least start it.”

The couple wrote on the petition:

"This petition was inspired by customers wanting to protest the outrageous hikes by northwestern energy (hikes directly related to taxes, delivery fees, and inaccurate estimations) The goal of this petition will be to ensure fair and reasonable utilities for ALL of Montana. Whether it be regulating current utility service providers pricing or changing providers, we deserve a fair rate for the whole State. *WE ARE SUPPORTING HB189 AND HB193 *PLEASE SIGN THE PETITION, FOLLOW UPDATES ON OUR WEB PAGE, AND CONTACT YOUR LEGISLATORS. THE MORE PEOPLE WHO ACT, THE BETTER! *signatures will be printed and mailed off to support HB193 and HB189 Please sign and share. The more signatures we get the more powerful we become. One alone can't win this, but together we stand a fighting chance."

Larcombe said NorthWestern is aware of the petition and says the company is open to a conversation with customers. He says if customers have concerns about their latest bill, they need to call NorthWestern right away to set up a payment plan. He says emergency bill assistance through federal, state and non-profit resources is also available.

The Public Service Commission also entered the fray on Thursday. After NorthWestern sent out a press release addressing growing concerns on Tuesday, the PSC said, "Contrary to NorthWestern’s claim, the Commission did not approve the latest substantial rate increase that consumers of NorthWestern are experiencing."

Larcombe tells Wake Up Montana said NorthWestern's property tax increased by more than $14 million this year, which he said was surprising to the company, but pointed out that the increase it resulted in for customers is not substantial - only about $6 a bill.