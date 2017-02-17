2/16: Eastern MT Basketball Highlights & Scores - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

2/16: Eastern MT Basketball Highlights & Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL    
Billings Central 46, Laurel 43

Frenchtown 60, Stevensville 59
    
Kalispell Glacier 62, Missoula Big Sky 46
    
Missoula Sentinel 53, Helena Capital 37
    
Whitefish 56, Columbia Falls 41
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Semifinal    
Colstrip 49, Baker 41  
Lame Deer 85, Lodge Grass 76
    
District 4B at Red Lodge
First Round    
Huntley Project 66, Red Lodge 47   
Shepherd 43, Columbus 34
    
District 5B at Belgrade
First Round    
Jefferson (Boulder) 44, Manhattan 37   
Three Forks 53, Big Timber 43
    
District 6B at Hamilton
First Round    
Anaconda 68, St. Ignatius 61
    
Florence 57, Ronan 52
    
District 7B
First Round    
Bigfork 68, Troy 21
    
Thompson Falls 43, Libby 41
    
District 2C at Sidney
Second Round    
Fairview 63, Culbertson 38
    
Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Circle 50
    
Plentywood 67, Brockton 47
    
Savage 64, Richey-Lambert 61
    
District 3C at Glasgow
First Round    
Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 31
    
North Country 73, Dodson 41
    
District 4C at Custer
Second Round    
Ekalaka 50, Jordan 49
    
Melstone 68, Custer-Hysham 32
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
First Round    
Harlowton 72, Absarokee 34
    
Plenty Coups 94, Park City 84
    
District 8C at Lewistown
First Round    
Belt 59, Winnet-Grass Range 11
    
Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Roy-Winifred 41
    
District 9C at Havre
First Round    
Box Elder 92, Turner 27
    
Chinook 66, Big Sandy 25
    
Hays-Lodgepole 72, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33
    
North Star 50, Fort Benton 36
    
Disctrict 12C at Butte Central
First Round    
Drummond 61, Sheridan 30
    
Twin Bridges 66, Lima 11
    
District 10C at Great Falls
First Round    
Dutton-Brady 72, Great Falls Central 48
    
Heart Butte 68, Cascade 42
    
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
First Round    
Lone Peak 68, West Yellowstone 43
    
White Sulphur Springs 47, Shields Valley 37
    
District 13C at Frenchtown
First Round    
Darby 76, Victor 41
    
Lincoln 63, Clark Fork 37
    
District 14C at Pablo
First Round    
Arlee 75, Two Eagle River 33
    
Charlo 45, St. Regis 43
    
Hot Springs 59, Noxon 44
    
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Columbia Falls 80, Whitefish 11
    
Dillon 55, Belgrade 37
    
Kalispell Glacier 44, Missoula Big Sky 28
    
Missoula Hellgate 53, Kalispell Flathead 43
    
Missoula Sentinel 46, Helena Capital 44
    
District 1B at Cut Bank
First Round    
Rocky Boy 63, Conrad 35
    
Shelby 55, Cut Bank 50
    
District 2B at Malta
Play-In    
Glasgow 51, Harlem 40
    
District 3B at Colstrip
Semifinal    
Colstrip 60, Baker 30
    
St. Labre 73, Lame Deer 60
    
District 4B at Red Lodge
First Round    
Roundup 35, Joliet 27
    
Shepherd 41, Columbus 30
    
District 5B at Belgrade
First Round    
Big Timber 50, Manhattan 33
    
Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Whitehall 33
    
District 6B at Hamilton
First Round    
Missoula Loyola 45, Anaconda 35, OT
    
District 7B
First Round    
Bigfork 52, Libby 40
    
Troy 54, Eureka 32
    
District 3C at Glasgow
First Round    
Frazer 76, Nashua 38
    
Lustre Christian 46, Dodson 26
    
District 4C at Custer
Second Round    
Broadus 39, Custer-Hysham 27
    
Ekalaka 59, Jordan 50
    
Melstone 47, Northern Cheyenne 30
    
Wibaux 54, Terry 40
    
District 6C at Huntley Project
Second Round    
Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 43
    
Broadview-Lavina 56, Park City 51
    
Fromberg 57, Absarokee 31
    
Harlowton 54, Plenty Coups 39
    
District 8C at Lewistown
First Round    
Belt 60, Geraldine/Highwood 13
    
Roy-Winifred 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 15
    
Winnet-Grass Range 42, Centerville 34
    
District 9C at Havre
Second Round    
Box Elder 76, Chinook 37
    
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 50
    
Turner 45, Big Sandy 28
    
District 10C at Great Falls
Second Round    
Augusta 41, Valier 39
    
Great Falls Central 66, Heart Butte 23
    
Power 45, Sunburst 26
    
Simms 36, Cascade 34
    
Loser Out    
Augusta 44, Dutton-Brady 36, OT
    
District 11C at Manhattan Christian
First Round    
Shields Valley 63, Gardiner 18
    
White Sulphur Springs 45, West Yellowstone 17
    
District 12C at Butte
First Round    
Drummond 42, Lima 19
    
Phillipsburg 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 23
    
Twin Bridges 64, Sheridan 9
    
District 13C at Frenchtown
First Round    
Darby 48, Lincoln 31
    
Victor 46, Valley Christian 36
    
District 14C at Pablo
First Round    
Charlo 40, Noxon 34
    
Plains 60, Hot Springs 43