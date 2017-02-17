2/16: Eastern MT Basketball Highlights & Scores



BOYS BASKETBALL

Billings Central 46, Laurel 43

Frenchtown 60, Stevensville 59



Kalispell Glacier 62, Missoula Big Sky 46



Missoula Sentinel 53, Helena Capital 37



Whitefish 56, Columbia Falls 41



District 3B at Colstrip

Semifinal

Colstrip 49, Baker 41

Lame Deer 85, Lodge Grass 76



District 4B at Red Lodge

First Round

Huntley Project 66, Red Lodge 47

Shepherd 43, Columbus 34



District 5B at Belgrade

First Round

Jefferson (Boulder) 44, Manhattan 37

Three Forks 53, Big Timber 43



District 6B at Hamilton

First Round

Anaconda 68, St. Ignatius 61



Florence 57, Ronan 52



District 7B

First Round

Bigfork 68, Troy 21



Thompson Falls 43, Libby 41



District 2C at Sidney

Second Round

Fairview 63, Culbertson 38



Froid/Medicine Lake 53, Circle 50



Plentywood 67, Brockton 47



Savage 64, Richey-Lambert 61



District 3C at Glasgow

First Round

Nashua 48, Lustre Christian 31



North Country 73, Dodson 41



District 4C at Custer

Second Round

Ekalaka 50, Jordan 49



Melstone 68, Custer-Hysham 32



District 6C at Huntley Project

First Round

Harlowton 72, Absarokee 34



Plenty Coups 94, Park City 84



District 8C at Lewistown

First Round

Belt 59, Winnet-Grass Range 11



Denton-Geyser-Stanford 64, Roy-Winifred 41



District 9C at Havre

First Round

Box Elder 92, Turner 27



Chinook 66, Big Sandy 25



Hays-Lodgepole 72, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 33



North Star 50, Fort Benton 36



Disctrict 12C at Butte Central

First Round

Drummond 61, Sheridan 30



Twin Bridges 66, Lima 11



District 10C at Great Falls

First Round

Dutton-Brady 72, Great Falls Central 48



Heart Butte 68, Cascade 42



District 11C at Manhattan Christian

First Round

Lone Peak 68, West Yellowstone 43



White Sulphur Springs 47, Shields Valley 37



District 13C at Frenchtown

First Round

Darby 76, Victor 41



Lincoln 63, Clark Fork 37



District 14C at Pablo

First Round

Arlee 75, Two Eagle River 33



Charlo 45, St. Regis 43



Hot Springs 59, Noxon 44



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Columbia Falls 80, Whitefish 11



Dillon 55, Belgrade 37



Kalispell Glacier 44, Missoula Big Sky 28



Missoula Hellgate 53, Kalispell Flathead 43



Missoula Sentinel 46, Helena Capital 44



District 1B at Cut Bank

First Round

Rocky Boy 63, Conrad 35



Shelby 55, Cut Bank 50



District 2B at Malta

Play-In

Glasgow 51, Harlem 40



District 3B at Colstrip

Semifinal

Colstrip 60, Baker 30



St. Labre 73, Lame Deer 60



District 4B at Red Lodge

First Round

Roundup 35, Joliet 27



Shepherd 41, Columbus 30



District 5B at Belgrade

First Round

Big Timber 50, Manhattan 33



Jefferson (Boulder) 43, Whitehall 33



District 6B at Hamilton

First Round

Missoula Loyola 45, Anaconda 35, OT



District 7B

First Round

Bigfork 52, Libby 40



Troy 54, Eureka 32



District 3C at Glasgow

First Round

Frazer 76, Nashua 38



Lustre Christian 46, Dodson 26



District 4C at Custer

Second Round

Broadus 39, Custer-Hysham 27



Ekalaka 59, Jordan 50



Melstone 47, Northern Cheyenne 30



Wibaux 54, Terry 40



District 6C at Huntley Project

Second Round

Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 43



Broadview-Lavina 56, Park City 51



Fromberg 57, Absarokee 31



Harlowton 54, Plenty Coups 39



District 8C at Lewistown

First Round

Belt 60, Geraldine/Highwood 13



Roy-Winifred 43, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 15



Winnet-Grass Range 42, Centerville 34



District 9C at Havre

Second Round

Box Elder 76, Chinook 37



Chester-Joplin-Inverness 67, Hays-Lodgepole 50



Turner 45, Big Sandy 28



District 10C at Great Falls

Second Round

Augusta 41, Valier 39



Great Falls Central 66, Heart Butte 23



Power 45, Sunburst 26



Simms 36, Cascade 34



Loser Out

Augusta 44, Dutton-Brady 36, OT



District 11C at Manhattan Christian

First Round

Shields Valley 63, Gardiner 18



White Sulphur Springs 45, West Yellowstone 17



District 12C at Butte

First Round

Drummond 42, Lima 19



Phillipsburg 48, Harrison-Willow Creek 23



Twin Bridges 64, Sheridan 9



District 13C at Frenchtown

First Round

Darby 48, Lincoln 31



Victor 46, Valley Christian 36



District 14C at Pablo

First Round

Charlo 40, Noxon 34



Plains 60, Hot Springs 43