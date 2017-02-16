State Farm hopes to help Montanans this wildfire season - KULR8.com | Local News, Weather & Sports | Billings, MT

State Farm hopes to help Montanans this wildfire season

BILLINGS, Mont. -

State Farm is hoping to help those in need this wildfire season by giving away 150 grants at $500 each to help bolster wildfire protection projects across the state.

In Montana, fire mitigation plays an important role in safety during the summer months.

